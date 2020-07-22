INDIANA — Positive COVID-19 cases are nearing 60,000 In Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
According to the most recent update, there were 58,673 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 763 of them reported on that day alone. There have been 654,413 Hoosiers tested and 2,666 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Clark County, 821 cases have been identified among residents, 15 more than the previous day. In Floyd County, 510 cases have been identified among residents, nine more than were reported the previous day.
There had been 9,573 Clark County residents and 6,852 Floyd County residents tested as of the end of Tuesday. The Clark County Health Department confirmed 51 deaths as of Monday; the Floyd County Health Department reported 44 deaths as of July 16.
