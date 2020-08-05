INDIANA — There have now been 67,975 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Wednesday, Of these, 740 were new cases from the previous day.
There have been 2,805 deaths attributed to the virus, and 792,225 Hoosiers tested as of Tuesday.
In Clark County, there have been 1,126 cases identified among residents and 12,728 people tested, for a rolling seven day positivity rate of 7.8% as of July 29. In Floyd County, there have been 729 cases identified among residents and 8,747 people tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.4%.
The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths as of the end of July; the Indiana State Department of health reported 45 deaths among Floyd County residents as of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.