INDIANA — There have now been 74,992 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows 1.7 million tests have been administered statewide to 852,111 individuals, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.5% as of Aug. 3 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%.
There have been 2,838 deaths attributed to the virus in Indiana.
In Clark County, 1,244 residents have tested positive of 14,022 tested. The county had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10.9 as of Aug. 3. In Floyd County, 791 residents have tested positive of 9,523 people tested. The county had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.9% as of Aug. 3.
The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths among residents as of July 31 and the Indiana State Department of Health reported 46 deaths among Floyd County residents as of Sunday.
