INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reports 79 Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19, in 24 counties, up nearly 20 from the previous day.
As of 11:59 Thursday, this included 504 people who had been tested in the state. Positive cases have been found in Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison Marion, Noble, Owen, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vander, Vigo, Wayne and Wells counties. Marion County has the highest number to date, with 25 cases reported as of Thursday.
There have been two deaths reported in Indiana.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 10,442 cases reported in the United States with 150 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.