INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19, providing two options for shortening the standard 14-day quarantine period, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday.
Under the new guidelines, a person who has been exposed to and is identified as a close contact of an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine at home and away from other people, to help prevent spread of the disease, according to a news release.
While the CDC still recommends at least a 14-day quarantine for people who have tested positive and are symptomatic, that period can be shortened if a person who was exposed is not exhibiting symptoms or has tested negative.
The new guidance states that quarantine can end after 10 days if the person has not developed any symptoms. In this case, a test is not required. Quarantine can end after seven days if the person tests negative for COVID-19 on day five, six or seven of the quarantine and has not developed any symptoms, according to the release.
In both situations, a person should still wear a mask, socially distance, wash hands and watch for any symptoms throughout the two-week period.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the shorter quarantine periods will lessen the disruptions on schools and workplaces by allowing students, teachers and other key workers to return sooner.
However, she urged Hoosiers to complete the 10-day quarantine to avoid further increasing demand for testing.
"Our testing volume across the state has increased significantly, which has strained our laboratory system and extended the time Hoosiers are waiting for results," Box said in the news release. "If you know you have been exposed to COVID-19 but don't have symptoms, please quarantine for 10 days and save that test for a symptomatic individual who needs results quickly."
Box noted that while the risk of transmitting COVID-19 at day seven or 10 is low, it is not zero, and the 14-day quarantine may still be the best option for some Hoosiers.
She added that those with a job that allows them to work just as effectively from home or people who work with vulnerable populations should still complete the full two-week quarantine.
Southern Indiana health officials say the changes could make a big impact on schools, workplaces and first responding departments if the quarantine can be safely shortened in some cases.
"I think it's gong to be a bit of a game-changer and for my money, it's long overdue," said Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris. "We've known all along that most people that are going to develop symptoms are going to develop it in roughly five days so the 14-day period was a little bit long."
But for it to work, a person would need to be able to get test results quickly. Harris said the rise in infection and testing has pushed that wait time back a bit lately.
The tests are much more available now although there's now so much disease and so many people getting tested that the turnaround times are starting to increase," he said. "The stuff we send out, [we're] still looking at a four- or five-day turnaround."
He said there are also more uses of a rapid antigen test, which has a same-day turnaround, but that is not as widespread as the more traditional test.
