INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health is now reporting more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since testing began in March, making it one of 16 U.S. states to have more than 10,000 cases.
The most recent information, which reflects numbers reported to the state department of health as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows that of the 67,264 Hoosiers tested, 12,097 people have been confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. or 18%. There have been 630 deaths statewide.
Statewide demographics show that 19.5% of those who have tested positive were between the ages of 50 and 59; 17% between 40 and 49 and 16% between 60 and 69.
Of the total positive cases reported in the state, 49.7% are people who identify as white (85.1% percent of Indiana residents are white); 17.1% are people who identify as black or African American (9.8% of Indiana residents are black or African American); 13% are other races, .8% are Asian and in 19.3% of cases, the patient's race was not known.
Just under 5% of the cases (4.9%) are those who identify as Hispanic or Latino, who make up 7.1% of the state's population.
Locally, there have been 181 positive cases confirmed among Clark County residents with 11 deaths, and 142 confirmed among Floyd County residents with seven deaths. Overall, 1,136 Clark County residents have been tested and 791 Floyd County residents, as of Monday night.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of Monday, there had been 746,625 cases confirmed in the U.S., with 39,083 deaths. The positive cases include 1,696 which are considered probable and not confirmed with testing. The deaths include 4,752 probable cases.
Other states with more than 10,000 cases include Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York State, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California and Washington State. New York has the highest to date with 238,138 cases, according to the CDC. The only state bordering Indiana with fewer than 10,000 cases is Kentucky, which had 2,960 as of Monday.
