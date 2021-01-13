INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health has expanded the pool of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older, a week after the state announced those 80 and older could begin signing up.
As of Tuesday, just under 600 people 80 and older had been vaccinated at the new clinics run by the health departments in Clark and Floyd counties, health officials reported. The group does not include those who live in long term care facilities; vaccinations there are being handled through a partnership with local pharmacies.
The announcement Wednesday to include those 70 and older comes just under a month after the first vaccinations arrived in Southern Indiana and across the U.S. the week of Dec. 14. Under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, priority was initially given to healthcare workers and first responders in Indiana. The community sites opened Monday.
If you are 70 or older, a healthcare worker or first responder, you can register for the vaccination at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 to set up an appointment.
