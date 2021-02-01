INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health has announced it is opening requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older, according to a news release.
Residents 65 or older, health care workers and first responders can register for an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Additional groups will be announced as they are opened by the Indiana State Department of Health.
"Indiana has adopted an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility in order to fulfill its goals of reducing hospitalizations, saving lives and protecting vulnerable populations," according to the release. "Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5 percent of the population but account for 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
Vaccinations began the week of Dec. 14 with front line health care workers; supply remains limited.
