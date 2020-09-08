INDIANA — Indiana has now surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases, six months after the first was detected March 6.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) there had been 100,780 cases detected among Hoosiers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday; 3,156 people have died in the state from the virus.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map of cases in the U.S. showed Tuesday Indiana in 21st place from highest to lowest, although two locations with higher case numbers were both in New York City. California tops the list with more than 700,000 cases.
The CDC reported that there have been 6.27 million reported cases in the U.S., with 188,688 deaths.
In Clark County, 1,892 residents have tested positive — 25,041 tests had been given to 19,642 people as of the end on Monday, according to the ISDH. There have been 1,156 cases identified among Floyd County residents — 16,011 tests have been given to 12,477.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for all tests statewide was 5.3% as of Sept. 1. In Clark County, the seven-day rate was 9.3% and in Floyd, 5.5%.
There have been 53 deaths reported among Clark County residents and 58 among Floyd County residents.
