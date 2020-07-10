INDIANA — Indiana has now surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday.
The latest update, which reflects cases that had been reported to the department as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that there have been 50,300 cases identified among Hoosiers. There have been 550,562 tests performed and 2,555 deaths.
In Clark County, there were 681 cases among residents, of 7,840 tested. In Floyd County, there have been 404 cases identified among 5,587 residents tested.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 3 million cases in the U.S. — 64,771 new ones from the previous day. There have been 132,056 deaths in the U.S.
