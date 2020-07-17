INDIANA — There have now been a total of 54,813 Hoosiers test positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that 604,635 tests have been performed and 2,610 people have died in the state.
In Clark County, there have been 750 positive cases identified among residents, of 8,711 people tested and 456 cases among Floyd County residents of 6,214 people tested. The state department of health reported 44 deaths in each county.
