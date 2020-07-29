INDIANA — There have now been 64,299 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana since testing began in March, the state department of health reported Wednesday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, shows that 967 of these were among Clark County residents and 618 among Floyd County residents.
Statewide, there have been 724,238 people tested — Clark County residents make up 10,964 of these and Floyd County, 7,732. There have been 2,733 deaths reported among Hoosiers. Local health departments confirmed 51 deaths among Clark County residents as of July 20 and 44 among Floyd County residents as of July 28.
