INDIANA — The State of Indiana has changed a requirement for absentee voting which now allows those staying at home for safety and under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's order for COVID-19 to request a ballot, according to a news release.
Before the disease caused by the novel coronavirus became widespread enough to warrant guidelines and orders on social distancing, closing many government building to in-person business and staying home, there were several options to check for why a person may be requesting an absentee ballot.
These included those who are stationed elsewhere for the military, are ill, disabled, over 65 years old, scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day or are otherwise not expecting to physically be in the county where the voter is registered during the election.
That question for the reason for the ballot request has now been removed, and "any voter may request to vote absentee during this unprecedented time," according to the news release, sent by the Clark County Clerk's Office.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, and every other county in Indiana, ballot applications will be accepted through May 21. The mailing out of ballots themselves will begin on Monday, April 13 by bipartisan boards. The primary election in Indiana has been rescheduled for June 2.
"To me, it's a safer way to do it when we're still getting information from the government to stay at home," Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said in an interview. "This is a way to stay at home and get your vote counted."
As of Friday, the Clark County Clerk's Office had received 433 applications for absentee ballots, which will begin to be mailed out Monday.
Applications for absentee ballots in Clark County can be found on the voter registration website, at 111.clarkcountyvoters.com. Voters may also have the application mailed to their homes by calling 812-285-6329. Applications may be mailed back or scanned and emailed to vote@clarkcountyvoters.com.
In Floyd County, voters may download an absentee ballot application by visiting www.floydcountyclerk.org, or request a ballot be sent to their homes by calling 812-948-5419 or emailing nriley@floydcounty.in.gov.
