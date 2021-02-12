INDIANA — There have now been 646,425 cases on COVID-19 identified in Indiana since March, the state department of health reported Friday. Of these, 1,445 were new.
There have been 11,690 deaths due to the disease in Indiana, 86 new. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 is 13.7%.
Clark County saw an additional 37 cases reported Friday, for a total of 11,616. There have been 174 deaths, two new. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 16.1%.
In Floyd County, there have been 7,012 cases, 18 new. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 15.9%. One new death was reported Friday for a total of 157 in the county.
