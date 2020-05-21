INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and unemployment claims Thursday as a majority of the state prepares to enter its next phase of reopening.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported an additional 676 cases, bringing the total cases confirmed to 29,936.
An additional 30,300 unemployment claims were filed in the last week, up from 29,600 claims in the previous week.
But the number of new claims being processed each week is slowing in Indiana and other parts of the country, according to the latest numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor Thursday. More than 2.4 million unemployment claims were filed across the country, according to the report — a decrease from the 2.9 million who filed claims in the previous week.
Indiana’s first-time unemployment claims peaked at a total of 139,174 for the week ending March 28.
The long-term toll of the shutdown is also becoming clear as the labor department releases new numbers.
An estimated 38.6 million workers filed for unemployment in the last nine weeks, of which 670,000 were reported from Indiana. The U.S. unemployment rate stands at 17.2% for the week ending May 9, one of the highest rates since the Great Depression.
Indiana did not report any additional applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program this week, which offers benefits to contractors, the self-employed and those working in the gig economy. These workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits under normal circumstances. More than 2.2 million people have filed for PUA benefits nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.