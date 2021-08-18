INDIANA — Indiana continues to see highs in new COVID-19 cases not seen since winter, at both the state and local level.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday 3,558 new positive cases from the previous day, of the total 809,545 statewide. Locally, Floyd County has 112 new cases and Clark County, 102.
Of the state's newly reported COVID-19 deaths, two are in Clark County and two in Floyd. There have been 13,768 overall in Indiana — 203 in Clark County and 189 in Floyd County.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 5 and 11 is 19.4%; the seven-day rate for all tests during that time period is 105.%.
In Clark County, the seven-day rate for unique individuals is 20.5%, with the rate for all tests at 13.2%. Floyd County's seven-day rate for unique cases is 17.9%, with seven-day the rate for all tests at 13.5%.
Wednesday is also the day the state department of health updates its color-coded map which shows rate of spread of the disease. The map tracks the number of new cases pr week per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate. It runs from blue being the least spread to red being the highest. As of the most recent update, both Clark and Floyd counties remain orange. The map uses weekly data reported through the previous Sunday.
