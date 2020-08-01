INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 989 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 67,122 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
The ISDH reports Clark County has had 1,062 cases of COVID-19 since reporting began in March. Floyd County has seen 665 positive cases.
A total of 2,771 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Deaths in Clark and Floyd counties number 45 and 44, respectively, according to state health officials.
As of today, more than 35 percent of ICU beds and more than 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 758,606 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 747,383 on Friday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
