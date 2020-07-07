INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has recorded 48,656 cases of coronavirus since it first started tracking the virus less than four months ago.
The Indiana State Department of Health added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total Tuesday, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday and others dating back to June 26.
The health department reported 530,075 people have been tested, resulting in a 9.2% positive rate.
Tuesday's report showed 660 total positive cases among Clark County residents out of 7,571 tested since the record-keeping began. Among Floyd County residents, the state report showed 382 positive cases out of 5,394 tested.
The state reported 44 deaths from the virus in each county over the duration of the record-keeping.
While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb last week delayed further easing of statewide business and gathering-size restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana and neighboring states.
A mask-wearing mandate takes effect Thursday in Indianapolis, while St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana have similar requirements in place.
About 45% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents. State health officials reported 54 new nursing home deaths in a weekly update released Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,220 out of 2,717 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.
For the state data report, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
