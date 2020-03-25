INDIANA — Indiana's positive COVID-19 cases are nearing 500, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 477 cases reported in more than half the counties in the state, from 3,356 people tested. There have been 14 deaths reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 44,183 cases detected in the U.S., with 544 deaths. The CDC updates numbers every afternoon.
