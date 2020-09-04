INDIANA — There have now been 97,884 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 1,044 of them new, the state department of health reported Friday.
Of these, 1,833 cases are among Clark County residents, with 17 of them new; and 1,111 among Floyd County residents with 12 new, according to the most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m.
There have been 3,127 deaths statewide — 57 among Floyd County residents and 53 among Clark County residents.
There have been 1.5 million tests administered to 1.1 million Hoosiers for an overall positivity rate for all tests administered of 6.7% and a seven-day rate of 5.5%.
With Clark County residents, 24,152 tests have been given to 19,099 individuals; the seven-day positivity rate for all tests of 8.5%. With Floyd County residents, 15,370 tests have been given to 12,186 individuals; the seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 7%.
