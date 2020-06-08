INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports 244 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths confirmed in the state over the weekend.
Overall, there had been 37,623 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, of 309,503 Hoosiers tested (12.2% positive.) There have been 2,135 deaths.
There have been 549 cases identified among Clark County residents of 4,537 people tested, and 328 cases among Floyd County residents, of 2,991 people tested, according to the ISDH. The state website also lists 41 deaths in Floyd County as of Sunday; the Clark County Health Department confirmed 48 deaths among residents as of Friday.
There have been 1.9 million cases identified in the U.S. with 109,901, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.