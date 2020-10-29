INDIANA — There have now been 172,730 COVID-19 cases confirmed among Hoosiers, 3,649 of them new between Saturday and Tuesday, the state department of health reported Thursday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of the end of Wednesday, shows that there have nee 4,024 deaths statewide due to the virus, 33 of them new. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals is 14% for Oct. 16 to 22, with 7.3% the seven-day rate for all tests.
In Southern Indiana, Clark County is showing its second highest one-day tally of new cases with 61 reported Wednesday; the record so far was 70 new cases reported on Oct. 16. The county has an 11.7% seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, which has declined since a recent spike to over 15%. The positivity rate for all tests over a seven-day period from Oct. 16 to 22 is 8.5%. There have been 65 deaths among Clark County residents.
Floyd County is showing its sixth highest one-day total with 28 new cases; the highest so far has been 42 reported on Oct. 23. There have been 1,933 cases reported among Floyd County residents, with 69 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Oct. 16 and 22 was 9.8% and the seven-day rate for all tests during that same time period, 5.1%.
