INDIANA — There have now been 82,336 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, 506 of them new, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, shows that there have been 1.2 million tests administered to 934,033 people, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.7% as of Aug. 12 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%. There have been 2,968 deaths reported in the state.
Clark and Floyd counties each saw five new cases Tuesday among residents, for a total of 1,461 in Clark and 925 in Floyd. There have been 15,927 Clark County residents tested for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.8% as of Aug. 12 and an overall positivity rate of 9.2%. Among Floyd County residents, 10,426 have been tested for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.8% and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 54 Floyd County deaths as of Tuesday; the county health department reported reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
