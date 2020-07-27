INDIANA — There have now been 62,907 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since early March, 561 of them reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The one-day total of more than 500 cases is substantially lower than what the state department of health was reported last week — the daily number topped 900 several times and reached a record 1,011.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows that 2,709 people have died in the state from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Clark County residents account for 924 of the state's cases; Floyd County has reported 583. There have been 10,569 Floyd County tests and 7,472 Floyd County tests. County health departments have reported 51 deaths among Clark County residents as of July 20 and 44 deaths among Floyd County residents s of July 22.
