INDIANA — There have now been 87,592 COVID-19 cases identified among Indiana residents, the state department of health reported Monday. Of these, 688 are new.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows that 1.3 million tests have been administered to just over one million people in the state. Of these, 17,133 tests have been given to Clark County residents and 11,098 to Floyd County residents.
Clark County residents account for 1,601 of the state's positive cases; Floyd County residents make up 997.
There have been 3,008 deaths in the state — 52 Clark County residents and 54 Floyd County residents.
The seven-day positivity rate statewide for all tested, including those who received more than one test, was 5.6%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8%. In Clark County, that seven-day rate was 9.1% and overall rate 8.4%. Ib Floyd County, the seven-day positivity rate for all tested was 9.5%, with a cumulative rate of 9%.
