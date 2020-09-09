INDIANA — There have now been 101,458 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 720 of them new, the state department of health reported Wednesday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, shows that 1.57 million tests have been administered to 1.58 million residents, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.1% for all tests as of Sept. 2. There have been 3,173 deaths reported.
The seven-day rolling rate for all tests were higher in both Clark and Floyd counties than the state; Clark had at 8.9% and Floyd, 5.5%. There have been 1,916 cases identified among Clark Country residents with 53 deaths. in Floyd County, there have been 1,160 positive cases among residents with 58 deaths.
There have been 25,247 tests administered to 19,763 Clark County residents, and 16,129 tests given to Floyd County residents.
