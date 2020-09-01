INDIANA — There have now been 94,891 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 721 of them new, the state department of health reported Tuesday.
Of these, 1,769 cases are among Clark County residents and 1,083 among Floyd County residents, according to the most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. Of these, Floyd County saw three new cases compared to the previous day and Clark saw 14.
There were three new deaths reported among Floyd County residents between Aug. 21 and 25, according to the state department of health, bringing the total to 57. The Clark County Health Department confirmed 52 as of Sept. 1. There have been 3,093 deaths statewide.
There have been 1.44 million tests administered to 1.1 million Hoosiers for an overall positivity rate for all tests administered of 6.7% and a seven-day rate of 5.5%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.