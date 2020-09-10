INDIANA — There have now been 102,243 positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, 764 of them new, the state department of health reported Thursday.
Of these, 3,186 people have died. There have ben 1.58 million tests administered to 1.16 million people statewide, and a seven-day rolling positivity rate for all tests of 5% as of Sept. 3.
In Clark County, there have been 1,922 residents test positive for the coronavirus, 12 of them new cases. There have been 53 deaths and 25,370 tests administered to 19,850 people. The county has a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.3%.
In Floyd County, there have been 1,169 positive cases, nine of them new. There have been 59 deaths and 16,222 tests administered to 12,624 people. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 5.7%
