INDIANA — There have now been 81,847 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, 820 of them reported on Monday alone, according to the state department of health.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows that there have been 1.19 million tests administered to 928,614 people, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.8% as of Aug. 11 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%. There have been 2,964 deaths reported in the state.
Four new deaths among Floyd County residents were reported between Friday and Monday, for a total of 54. There have been 920 cases reported among 10,399 residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.7% and an over all rate of 8.8%.
There have been 1,458 positive cases reported among 15,884 Clark County residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.3% and an overall rate of 9.2%. The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
There were 37 new cases reported in Clark County and 18 in Floyd County on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.