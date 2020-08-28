INDIANA — There have now been 91,313 COVID-19 cases identified among Hoosiers, 832 of them new, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday.
The latest update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday and shows 1.37 million tests have been administered to more than one million residents for an overall positivity rate of 6.8% for all tests administered and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2% as of Aug. 21. There have been 3,058 deaths statewide.
There have been 1,690 cases identified among Clark County residents of 17,833 people tested, with 52 deaths as of July 31. In Floyd County, there have been 1,043 cases among 11,539 people tested with 54 deaths.
Clark County had 14 new cases from the previous day and Floyd 15.
