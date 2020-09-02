INDIANA — There have now been 95,970 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 871 of them new, the state department of health reported Wednesday.
Of these, 1,785 cases are among Clark County residents and 1,087 among Floyd County residents, according to the most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Of these, Floyd County saw three new cases compared to the previous day and Clark saw 16.
There have been 3,106 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19 — 53 in Clark County and 57 in Floyd.
In testing, 1.45 million have been administered to 1.1 million Hoosiers for an overall positivity rate for all tests administered of 6.7% and a seven-day rate of 5.6%. Locally, there have been 23,618 tests administered to 18,747 Clark County residents for an overall positivity rate for all tests of 8.4% and a seven-day rate of 9%.
In Floyd County, there have been 15,084 tests administered to 12,002 residents, for an overall positivity rate for all tests of 8.1% and a seven-day rate of 7.7%.
