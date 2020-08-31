INDIANA — There have now been 94,196 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 897 of them new, the state department of health reported Monday.
Of these, 1,758 cases are among Clark County residents and 1,078 among Floyd County residents, according to the most recent update which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
There have been 1.43 million tests administered to more than a million Hoosiers for an overall positivity rate for all tests administered of 6.7% and a seven-day rate of 5.4%.
Of these, 18,485 Clark County residents and 11,880 Floyd County residents. There have been 3,077 deaths statewide — 52 in Clark County as of July 31 and 54 in Floyd County as of Sunday.
