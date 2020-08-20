INDIANA — There have now been 83,277 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, 955 of them between Aug. 14 and 19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, shows that there have been 1.2 million tests administered to 945,471 people, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.6% as of Aug. 13 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%. There have been 2,979 deaths reported in the state.
There were 37 new cases identified among Clark County residents between Monday and Wednesday, for a total of 1,497. There have been 16,257 Clark County residents tested. The county's seven day rolling positivity rate and overall rate are now the same at 9.2%.
Floyd County saw 14 new cases identified among residents Wednesday, for a total of 937. There have been 10,578 residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10.4% and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
Clark County is one of 40 Indiana counties with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.1-10%, and Floyd County is one of 17 counties with a rate between 10.1 and 15%
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 54 Floyd County deaths as of Wednesday; the Clark County health department reported reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
