INDIANA — There have now been 89,359 COVID-19 cases identified among Hoosiers, the Indiana state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The latest update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and shows 1.3 million tests have been administered to one million residents for an overall positivity rate of 6.8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2%. There have been 3,041 deaths statewide.
There have been 1,644 cases identified among Clark County residents of 17,464 people tested, with 52 deaths as of July 31. In Floyd County, there have been 1,022 cases among 11,339 people tested with 54 deaths.
