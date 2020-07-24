INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, surpassing the record the previous day of 954.
In total, there had been 50,598 cases identified across the state as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday; 2,687 Hoosiers have died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There have ben 678,749 tests reported to the state department of health.
In Clark County, 869 cases among residents were listed by the state Thursday, 29 more than the previous day. In Floyd County, 543 cases were identified among residents, 21 more than were reported the previous day.
There had been 10,005 Clark County residents and 7,126 Floyd County residents tested as of the end of Tuesday. The Clark County Health Department confirmed 51 deaths as of Monday. The Floyd County Health Department reported 44 deaths as of July 22.
