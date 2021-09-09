INDIANA — The state department of health reported 5,240 new COVID cases in its Thursday report, of the overall 894,516 in Indiana since spring 2020.
This includes 87 new cases in Clark County of the overall 16,573, and 65 new in Floyd County of the overall 9,825. There were 50 new deaths reported statewide on Thursday, one in Clark County and two in Floyd.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2 is 20% statewide, 25.6% in Clark County and 24.6% in Clark County. The seven-day rate for all tests during the same time period is 11.6% statewide, 13.5% in Clark County and 14.7% in Floyd County.
