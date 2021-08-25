INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,037 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, of the state's 833,968 overall since March 2020.
Of these, 121 were reported in Clark County and 69 in Floyd County. There were 19 new deaths reported throughout the state of the total 13,903, none new in either Clark or Floyd counties.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals statewide between Aug. 12 and 18 is 18.6%, 19.9% in Clark County and 16.9% in Floyd County. The seven-day rate for all tests is 10.9% statewide, 12.9% in Clark County and 11.7% in Floyd County.
Both Clark and Floyd counties remained orange on the color-coded state map updated each Wednesday to show rate of spread. The map ranges from blue being the lowest to red the highest spread.
The map colors are dictated according to the number of new cases per week per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate through the previous Sunday. For the cases per week, both Clark and Floyd are well over the threshold of 200 required to be red — Clark has 540 cases per week per 100,000 residents and Floyd has 468. Both are also nearing the 15% or higher seven-day positivity rate needed to be red on the map — Clark has 13.61% and Floyd, 13.49%.
Both measures have to be met for a county to be denoted as red.
