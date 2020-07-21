INDIANA — There have now been 57,916 cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana since testing began in March, The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Tuesday.
The most recent daily update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, includes 710 more cases than the department reported the previous day. There have been 644,805 people tested and 2,652 deaths.
In Clark County, 806 cases have been identified among residents, 24 more than were reported the previous day on the state health department website. In Floyd County, 501 cases have been identified, eight more than were reported the previous day.
The Clark County Health Department reported on Monday 51 deaths among residents to date; the Floyd County Health Department reported 44 deaths among residents as of July 16.
There had been 9,421 Clark County residents and 6,772 Floyd County residents tested as of the end of Monday, according to the ISDH.
