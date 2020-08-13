INDIANA — There have now been 77,565 positive COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, 1,046 of which are new, the state department of health reported Thursday.
The latest update, which includes numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, shows that 1.14 million tests have been administered to 877,970 individuals for a total positivity rate of 8.8%. The seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Aug. 6 is 7.8%.
There have been 2,898 deaths attributed to the virus in Indiana.
In Clark County, 1,333 residents have tested positive among 14,690 people tested, for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.2%. In Floyd County, 837 residents have tested positive of 9,722 people tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.8%. The rolling positivity rates are as of Aug. 6.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 50 deaths among Floyd County residents as of Wednesday; the Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
