INDIANA — The Indiana Supreme Court has extended all emergency orders for limited court operations through May 4, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The order, filed Friday, applies to more than 110 emergency petitions which have been filed by county, city and town courts since early March.
“Indiana courts are ensuring essential operations continue by accepting filings and holding remote hearings," Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said, according to a news release. "We’ve ordered rule changes to make it easier for lawyers to meet the needs of clients, and we’ve allowed courts to delay jury trials and other non-essential court matters. Today, we must commit to continue social distancing until May 4 for the good of our communities.”
Clark County circuit courts were granted permission on March 13 to limit operations to those essential to safety and defendants' rights, and have been holding hearings with current inmates via videoconferencing when possible. Their order was to be lifted on April 10 or revisited before then.
A similar petition for Floyd County courts was granted by the Indiana Supreme Court on March 19; theirs was already granted to go through May 4.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, jury trials have been suspended during this time.
Friday's order also offers guidance and support from all three branches of government in Indiana for courts to work with prosecutors, law enforcement and others on modifying placement of juvenile and nonviolent, low-risk juvenile and adult offenders.
"With inmates, juveniles, staff, and service providers living and working in confined spaces, there is enhanced potential for COVID-19 to enter a facility and spread," according to a letter sent to all trial courts in the state signed by Rush, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston.
The letter urges judges to work collaboratively in their communities to determine who could be safely released and under what conditions.
"This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it's a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency affecting our entire State, at the local level," according to the letter.
Clark and Floyd County courts have already addressed this issue in different ways.
In Clark County, a bond schedule has been temporarily modified to allow law enforcement to not arrest for certain low-level nonviolent crimes; however, the defendants are still charged and have initial hearings scheduled for a later date.
In Floyd County, prosecutors have worked with the sheriff and judicial officers to get some inmates expedited plea agreements.
As a result, jail population numbers have dropped. Floyd County had 232 inmates as of Friday morning; their population hovered between 330 and 340 for the first two weeks of March before starting to decline. Clark County had 346 inmates as of Friday; the jail held around 500 a month ago.
