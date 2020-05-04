INDIANA — There have now been more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 detected among Hoosiers, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday.
The most recent update, reflecting numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows 20,507 positive cases to date in Indiana of 113,297 tested or 18.1% positive. There have been 1,151 deaths.
This includes 334 cases among Clark County residents with 16 deaths, and 204 among Floyd County residents with 18 deaths. There have been 1,917 Clark County residents and 1,227 Floyd County residents.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) also reported that as of the rend of Sunday, 80.5% of the state's capacity for ventilators were available, with 8.2% in use for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. With ICU beds, 45.4% were available of the state's capacity of 1,970; 16.3% were in use for patients being treated for the coronavirus.
The largest age range for people who have tested positive for the virus in Indiana is those 50 to 59 years old at 18.1%, followed by 40- to 49-years olds at 17.1%. The most deaths reported have been among those 80 years and older, at 47.4%. Just over 45% percent of positive cases in the state have been people who identify as white and 14.7% have been people who identify as black or African American.
Just over 9% of people who identify as Hispanic have tested positive compared with 37.9 non-Hispanic and 52.8% unknown.
There have been 2,316 positive patients among residents of 173 longterm care facilities; 420 of these residents have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Sunday, there had been 1.12 million cases in the U.S. with 65,735 deaths.
