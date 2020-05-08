INDIANA — There have now been more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Friday.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there had been 23,146 cases in the state of 130-128 people tested, or 17.8% positive. There have been 1,328 deaths.
Among Clark County residents, there had been 358 cases confirmed of 2,082 people tested. In Floyd County, 226 residents have tested positive of 1,338 tested. There have been 23 deaths among Clark County residents and 28 deaths among Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of Thursday 1.21 million cases in the U.S. with 73,297 deaths.
