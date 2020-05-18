INDIANA — There have now been more than 28,000 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, the state department of health reported Monday.
As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there had been 28,255 Hoosiers identified who have had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus of 183,912 people tested, or 15.4% positive. There have been 1,621 deaths in the state.
There have been 424 cases among Clark County residents with 30 deaths, and 301 among Floyd County residents with 37 deaths. With testing, 2,654 Clark County residents have been tested and 1,692 Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday 1.46 million cases in the U.S. with 88,709 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.