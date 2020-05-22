INDIANA — There have now been 30,409 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Friday.
Of these, 1,791 Hoosiers have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus; 208,561 people have been tested in the state.
Among Clark County residents, 446 people have tested positive of 2,975. In Floyd County, 311 residents have tested positive of 1,873 tested. There have been 38 deaths among Clark County residents and 38 among Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday 1.55 million cases in the U.S. with 93,061 deaths.
