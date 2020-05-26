INDIANA — There have now been more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases in Indiana, the state department of health reported Tuesday.
As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there had been 32,078 Hoosiers identified with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus of 230,749 people tested, or 13.9% positive. There have been 1,850 deaths reported in the state.
Of these, 461 Clark County residents have tested positive of 3,295 tested and 314 Floyd County residents have tested positive of 2,013 people tested. There have been 76 deaths among Clark and Floyd County residents, 38 each.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 1.63 million cases in the U.S. with 97,669 deaths.
