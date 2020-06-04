INDIANA — There have now been 36,096 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana the state department of health reported.
The update, which reflects numbers as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., shows that 285,234 people have been tested — 12.7% of them positive. There have been 2,052 deaths in the state from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Clark County's percentage of positive tests matches the state's at 12.7% — there have been 530 cases confirmed among 4,159 residents tested. In Floyd County, 323 of the county's 2,733 residents tested have returned positive, or 11.8%.
There have been 41 deaths reported among Clark County residents and 40 among Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 1.8 million cases in the U.S., with 106,202 deaths.
