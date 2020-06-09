INDIANA — There have now been 38,033 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana since testing began, the state department of health reported Tuesday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows that 315,390 Hoosiers have been tested; positive cases have dropped to 12.1%. There have been 2,158 deaths in the state.
Clark County has had 547 positive cases out of 4,645 residents tested; Floyd County has has 327 positive cases of 3,081 residents tested. There have been 42 deaths among Floyd County residents, state data show. The Clark County Health Department reported 48 deaths as of Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1.9 million cases in the U.S. with 110,375 deaths.
