INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, Indiana has surpassed 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, with Friday's reporting being the third highest one-day case count since the pandemic began.
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 8,003 new cases, one day after the record high of 8,527. The previous record was reported on Nov. 14 with 8,451 new cases.
Clark County cases increased by 94, bringing its total number of cases among residents to 5,854. Floyd County's cases increased by 68, pushing the total number of cases among Floyd County's residents to 3,670.
The state reported one new death in each county. Clark County now has 87 deaths and Floyd County has 80. The state's total recorded deaths increased by 84 from the previous day, pushing the number of deaths among Hoosiers to 5,832.
Another 290 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
In a news release sent late Thursday, the Clark County Health Department extended restrictions on restaurants and bars until Dec. 18 as officials in Southern Indiana counties were making plans for the arrival of vaccines hoped for by mid-month.
The number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard is 367,329.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday listed Indiana in ninth place among the states in numbers of cases per 100,000 population with a ranking of 82.1. South Dakota was in first place at 98.1 and Vermont was last among the contiguous U.S. at 14.5.
Indiana is among 10 states with the total number of cases per 100,000 ranging between 81.2 and 98.1.
The CDC reported on its website Friday the number of U.S. citizens infected by the coronavirus is at 13,822,249 with the average daily cases per 100,000 at 49.9 and the total deaths at 272,525.
The Associated Press reported Friday that data indicates Americans couldn’t resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving.
The nation’s unwillingness to tamp down on travel offered a warning in advance of Christmas and New Year’s as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs a week after Thanksgiving. U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 on Thursday, obliterating the single-day record set last spring.
Vehicle travel in early November was as much as 20% lower than a year earlier, but it surged around the holiday and peaked on Thanksgiving Day at only about 5% less than the pandemic-free period in 2019, according to StreetLight Data, which provided an analysis to The Associated Press.
“People were less willing to change their behavior than any other day during the pandemic,” said Laura Schewel, founder of StreetLight Data.
Airports also saw some of their busiest days of the pandemic, though air travel was much lower than last year. The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on four separate days during the Thanksgiving travel period. Since the pandemic gutted travel in March, there has been only one other day when the number of travelers topped 1 million — Oct. 18.
“If only a small percentage of those travelers were asymptomatically infected, this can translate into hundreds of thousands of additional infections moving from one community to another,” said Dr. Cindy Friedman, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official.
