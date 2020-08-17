INDIANA — There have now been 81,006 COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosiers, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows that there have been 1.18 million tests administered to 914,633 people, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.1% as of Aug. 10 and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%. There have been 2,926 deaths reported in the state.
In Clark County, there have been 1,421 cases reported among 15,424 residents tested, for a seven-day positivity rate of 7.9% and a total positivity rate of 9.2%. In Floyd County, there have been 902 cases reported among 10,142 residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.7% and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths as of July 31; the Indiana State Department of Health reported 50 deaths as of Sunday.
