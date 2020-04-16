INDIANA — There have now been 143 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Clark County residents and 125 among Floyd County residents, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., includes nine deaths in Clark County and five in Floyd County.
Statewide, there have been 9,542 cases confirmed, up almost 600 from the previous day. There have been 477 deaths and 51,115 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Tuesday at 4 p.m., there had been 605,390 positive cases confirmed in the U.S., with 24,582 deaths.
